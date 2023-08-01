New LTO chief Mendoza vows improved services in the agency

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Newly-appointed chief of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Asec. Vigor Mendoza II is bent on implementing a fresh approach to improve the agency’s services.

Mendoza, in a chance interview with Cebu media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, said the LTO tapped and is now set to enter into an agreement with various transportation organizations next week to formalize plans to deploy “mystery applicants” in LTO offices nationwide.

This initiative aims to improve processes at LTO by deploying “mystery applicants” that could document and report on their actual experience in transacting with any LTO offices.

“We are tapping the various transport organizations para sila, yung mga miyembro nila, eh ma-ireport po sa atin yung totoong sitwasyon sa baba. Para rin ma-validate yung impormasyon na binibigay sa ating opisina,” he told reporters.

“Kung sasabihin sa akin, sir tatlong oras yung processing time, sasabihin ng ating pinaikot is, sir limang oras. So, there’s a two-hour gap. Iimbestigahan natin yan,” he added.

Mendoza said the agency will implement a back-end system for this, wherein the deployed mystery applicants may report their experience.

“We will call the attention of the regional offices. Kung may mga fixer. kung yung prosesong ito tumatagal sa distritong ito, so they can act on the problem,” he added.

Mendoza said it has already started informally, but this will be formalized after the final agreement with the transport groups.

Mendoza was in Cebu on Tuesday for various engagements, including his inspection of the LTO’s impounding area in Talisay City. /rcg

