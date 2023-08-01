Palarong Pambansa 2023: Central Visayas tracksters open campaign with 3 medals

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Central Visayas tracksters hauled three medals on Tuesday in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa 2023 at the Marikina City Sports Complex.

The region earned a silver medal and two bronzes in the first two days of hostilities in the track and field event.

Cebu’s very own Asia Paraase, a multi-titled long-distance runner of the vaunted Spectrum Runners Club, earned a silver in secondary girls’ 3,000m run on Tuesday morning.

Paraase, a consistent podium finisher in Cebu’s running events, clocked 10 minutes and 50.3 just a few seconds behind gold medalist Loraine Audrey Batalla of Region 4-A, who clocked in 10:49.7.

Region 8’s Marial Malinao claimed the bronze medal in 10:51.3.

Meanwhile, Bayawan City’s Eumar Mamogay, a gold medalist in the 2022 national weightlifting championships, displayed his potential, but this time on the Palarong Pambansa track.

He bagged the bronze medal in the secondary boys’ pole vault with a 3.30 meters effort on Monday, July 31.

The gold medal went to National Capital Region’s Sean Harry Narag, who logged 3.90m, while teammate Mejen Sumbongan took the silver with 3.80m.

World No. 2 pole vaulter and Olympian EJ Obiena even congratulated Mamogay, Narag, and Sumbongan through a Facebook post on Monday evening.

Also, Malcolm Pearson II earned a bronze medal in the elementary boys’ high jump with a leap of 1.56m.

The gold medal went to Ervin Duque of Region 3, while Lourenz Mane of Region 4-A grabbed the silver medal.

Cebu City is bidding to host next year’s Palarong Pambansa and has in fact started sprucing up the possible sporting venues around the city. /rcg

