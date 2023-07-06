New LTO-7 chief says they will help SRP collector retrieve unreturned cash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) director Glen Galario said the agency will help the police in its probe into who was able to get the money that was scattered in an incident at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The newly-appointed LTO 7 chief said they are willing to turn over any CCTV footage in the area on that day when P4 million cash flew out of the collector’s bag after the city police sent a communication to them.

“Instinct sa tawo ang paghunong. Siguro we will relax the law [against reckless driving for motorists who stopped during the incident], for as long as imong ibalik ang kwarta nga imong napunit,” Galario said.

“We are intending to provide them with the information they need. Kung naay CCTV, kung naay mga plate numbers, the suspect nga nagkuha og kwarta, we will provide them the information so that the money will be returned to the owner,” he added.

Galario appealed to the public, out of humanitarian concern, to return the money if they happened to be one of those who got some cash during the incident.

A certain John Mark Barrientos, who works as a collector, lost almost P4 million in cash when the zipper of his money bag suddenly opened while he was traversing the northbound lane of CSCR in SRP on Tuesday afternoon.

Only half of the amount was recovered a day after the incident. On Thursday morning, the collector said some P1.9 million remains missing.

He is appealing to those who were able to pick up the money on Tuesday to return the money bills since those are not his. /rcg

