CIT-U recruits ‘raw’ 6-foot-7 kid for high school team

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Institute of Technology (CIT-U) has a new recruit who is making head coach Edsel Vallena excited.

The recruit’s name is Jylou Comeros, a 17-year-old who now stands 6-feet and 7-inches tall.

But Vallena admitted the youngster is far from being a top-notch player.

But with his height, he is excited of what Comeros can be.

“Trabahoonon pa gyud pero tiyaga ko. Supportahan nato ang bata kay nangambition pod ang bata. Nakita pod nako unsa iyang pag kugi,” Vallena said of his prospect.

(There’s a lot of work to be done but I will be patient. I will support this kid because he has an ambition. I also see his determination to learn.)

Vallena said he took on the challenge of developing Comeros because “you can teach talent but you can’t teach height.”

VERY RAW

At first glance, it is clear that the youngster, who used to study at the Crossing Bayabas National High School, has a lot to improve on.

“He is very raw. But it’s nice to develop a player like this,” Vallena said.

“It will be tiring because you have to focus on his training. But time will come all of this will pay off especially when you see the kid successful.”

CIT-U finished fifth in the previous season of the Cesafi high school basketball, barely missing the semis round.

He hopes he can improve this standing this season with the help of Comeros.

‘FEELS GOOD’

Even if the kid’s talent is still questionable at this time, Vallena believes his presence can still make a difference.

“The kid has a good attitude and is willing to learn. That’s what’s important,” said Vallena, who was among those who molded Cebuano players like Paul Desiderio and JR Quiñahan.

When asked what how he feels about being in a new place, the soft-sopken Comeros said he “feels good.”

“Diri gyud ko gusto makat-on ug basketball,” Comeros said.

(This is where I really like to learn to play basketball.)

Comeros admitted he is excited and nervous to be with CIT-U. But he said his teammates welcomed him well, which helps a lot with his confidence.

He said he treats coach Vallena as his father here, since he has no father now.

Vallena is thankful to the kid and his family for sticking with CIT-U. Vallena said Comeros was also recruited by a Manila team.

Vallena said he will do everything to help the kid develop basketball skills, even if he knows it will take a while. with a report from CNU intern Irene Ardiente

