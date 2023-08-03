OBO lifts suspension order for works on commercial building in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Office of the Building Official (OBO) has already lifted the suspension order it issued against the contractor of the 37-story residential-commercial building, which faced complaints from residents of Barangay Hipodromo for violation of safety standards.

The suspension was lifted approximately a week after OBO chief Architect Catalan visited the construction site and issued a cease-and-desist order on July 26, 2023, to confirm claims from residents who reported of falling debris from the constructed building.

According to Catalan, in an update from the Cebu City Public Information Office, the contractor, Monocrete Construction, has already submitted the required incident report and has put up overhead protection, safety nets, and deflectors.

The contractor also paid P50,000 as amicable settlement to the affected family.

“Based sa ilang gi-submit nga mga documents, satisfied ra mi. Naay pictures showing nga naa na silay mga safety catchers, safety nets. So, walay rason nga dili nato i lift na ang ilang construction,” Catalan said.

(Based on the documents they submitted, we are satisfied. There are pictures showing that they put safety catchers, safety nets. So there’s no reason not to lift the suspension of their construction.)

Residents complained to OBO after a building’s signage toppled onto a house below the constructed building.

Catalan reminded all contractors to adhere to PD 1096, or the National Building Code’s rules to prevent incidents and disruptions.

