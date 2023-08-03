Lapu-Lapu fire: P105,000 worth of property destroyed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fire struck a residential area in Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, August 3, burning down around P100,000 worth of properties.

Firefighters in Lapu-Lapu City received a fire alarm from Zone 1 in Barangay Buaya at 5:55 a.m. It involved a house and a furniture shop, the Lapu-Lapu City Fire Office said.

Firefighters immediately raised the fire to first alarm due to the presence of light materials. Fortunately, they were able to put the flames under control around 30 minutes after arriving at the scene, preventing it from further spreading to nearby structures.

Fire investigators declared ‘fire out’ at 6:21 a.m. They pegged the damage at P105,000.

No one was hurt due to the fire.

In the meantime, fire officials found out that the flames originated from the house of a certain Esmeraldo Dihayco, which also served as a furniture shop.

Investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire as of this writing.

The Lapu-Lapu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has also provided relief aids to the individuals displaced by the fire.

