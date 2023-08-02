2 Carcar City students accuse math teacher of molesting them

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Two Carcar City students filed a complaint against their math teacher who allegedly molested them by touching their private parts.

CDN Digital withheld the name of the teacher, pending his comment on the complaint. Both victims are grade 8 students of a public school in this city located in southern Cebu.

In an interview with dyHP-RMN Cebu on Monday, July 31, Anna (not her real name), 15 years old, alleged that on July 20, her teacher asked her to come over to their school after lunch.

She said that their teacher wanted her to help in preparing for their grade and card.

When Anna arrived at the faculty room of the school, she said that the suspect and another teacher were the only ones inside.

She said that the suspect told her to sit beside him in the portion of the faculty room where the other teacher could not see them.

While she was doing the task that the suspect has given her, she said that her teacher suddenly touched the private parts of her body.

“Iya kung giingnan kung mang-shave pa daw kuno ko, dayon iyang gihikap,” Anna said.

Anna said that she wanted to shout during that time, however, she was very afraid and shocked at what her teacher was doing.

“Iya kung gipangutana ug nagsapaw ka? Mo-siyagit unta ko nga wala, pero iyang giduol iyang nawong sa akong nawong ug iya kung giingnan nga ayaw’g saba, hinaya imong kuan,” she added.

Fortunately, the wife of her teacher called which allowed her to escape when her teacher distanced himself from the victim to answer his wife’s call.

“Kung wala ko makadagan, ma-rape gyud guro ko ni teacher kay init naman kaayo siya nako,” she said.

Before the incident, Anna said that her teacher would always put his arms around her shoulder. However, she didn’t give any malice to her teacher’s actions because she taught that he was just being nice.

After the incident, Anna said that the teacher has visited their house to try to settle the incident.

However, Anna’s father didn’t want to settle the case and decided to pursue it. Anna’s mother is currently working in Manila.

Another victim

Another victim, Jane, 15 years old, told authorities that on March 30, the teacher also told her to help him record their grade inside their classroom.

The incident happened at around 4:00 p.m. after their examination.

While she was doing the task, Jane said that their teacher suddenly closed the windows and the door of their classroom.

The teacher then went to her back and touched her private parts from behind.

“Ako siyang giduot, unya kusgan man kaayo siya,” Jane said.

She said that she only told her elder sister about the incident.

Based on the investigation, this was not the first time that the teacher was complained about by his student.

Last year, the teacher also received a complaint for molesting a minor student, however, the parents of the student decided to transfer their daughter to another school.

Department of Education (DepEd)-7 regional director Dr. Salustiano Jimenez said in an interview on Wednesday, August 2, that they are now investigating the incident.

He said that he already received the initial report from their legal team, however, he refused to give details about the report.

Administrative charges

Jimenez said that he want to fastrack the investigation while students are still on vacation.

He added that the teacher will face administrative charges if the evidence permits the filing of a case.

Jimenez said that he will also wait for recommendations in placing the teacher in preventive suspension.

“We will look into that, tan-awon nato. Again we will strictly observe due process. Tan-awon nato depende sa recommendation sa atong legal,” Jimenez said.

He also recommended to the schools’ division in Carcar City to give stress debriefing and psychological interventions to the victims. /rcg

