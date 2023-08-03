Ellen Adarna on begging for someone: Unsa ka, iro?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Begging for someone to stay or choose you does not really go well with you knowing your self-worth.

That’s why celebrity mom Ellen Adarna-Ramsay reminded one of her followers why one should not beg.

Ellen’s followers always look forward when Ellen entertains questions from her followers on her Instagram account.

This time, one of her followers asked this,“Te ‘Len, okay ra ba nga mo beg ka’s tao nga mix signal sa imo?” (Is it okay to beg someone who’s showing mixed signals to you?)

Ellen then proceeded and answered the question the Ellen way— no filter.

“Na ka paet! Unsa man ka dai, iro nga manglimos or beggar? If you identify (yourself) as (a) dog, pwede ra tingali or a beggar,” said Ellen.

(How sad! What are you? A dog? Or a beggar? If you identify yourself as a dog or a beggar, then maybe it’s okay.)

Let this blunt reminder from Ellen shed light on all those who would want to beg for someone’s attention, affection, or even love.

Remember, begging for someone can take a toll on your confidence and self-worth.

Begging for someone can mean loss of self-respect and when you beg for someone’s affection or validation, it portrays a lack of self-respect.

It indicates that you are willing to compromise your dignity and integrity to gain their favor.

And like what Ellen said, you are a powerful individual, not a dog begging for attention.

