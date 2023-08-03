SHAABAA Season 26: Fuentes, Avila tow teams to easy wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Uriel Avila and Rey Marcus Fuentes IV put on superb performances on the floor last Wednesday evening in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26.

Avila once again led Batch 2022 with 37 points and 23 rebounds in their victory against Batch 2015, 88-76, in Division C.

It can be recalled that Avilla scored 55 points a week ago in their win over Batch 2021. This time he paired his double-double game with five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Fuentes IV of Batch 2021 dropped 30 points and seven boards in beating Batch 2020, 84-71, also in Division C.

Batch 2022 led by as many as 23 points, 69-46, in the final period. Rey Tristan Fuentes and Robert Douglas Mayam added 19 and 18 points, respectively to aid Avila.

Batch 2015’s Anton Chua scored 27 and Joseph Mayol added 23 in a losing effort.

Brandon Largo, Walter Franz Yu, and Martin Patrick Dumon scored 15, 13, and 12 points, to aid Fuentes IV in their victory.

Mitch Ivan Almodal spoiled his 38-point performance in Batch 2020’s loss.

DIVISION B

In SHAABAA Division B, Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 edged ’04 The Win-Batch 2004, 58-55.

Kiefer Lim led Batch 2011 with 17 points, while Franz Pacheco had a double-double game of 14 points, 11 rebounds. Bernard Chioson added 14 points.

Batch 2004’s Franco Augusto Te unloaded 22 points while Christopher Consunji and Ervin Lopena scored 15 and 12 points in their defeat.

In the other SHAABAA Division B game, Flashket Grocery Delivery App-Batch 2009 also escaped with a close victory against Gateway Motors-Batch 2007, 64-61.

Jay Christian Dela Cruz led Batch 2009 with his double-double game of 18 points, and 11 rebounds while Kylle Edwin Valmoria scored 19 and Joseph Ian Roma added 12.

Batch 2007’s Leigh Christian Dixon also had a double-double game of 23 points and 17 boards, while Karl Antonius De Pio added 12 markers, but wasn’t enough to give their team the win. /rcg

