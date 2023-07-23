SHAABAA gives back to alma mater, opens its first strength, conditioning and rehab facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA), through its alumni members, officially opened their alma mater’s first and only strength, conditioning, and rehab facility located in its campus in Mandaue City on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

The facility named after “St. John Brebeuf” is about 200-square-meters big and is equipped with modern training equipment for strength, conditioning, and rehab for SHS-AdC’s varsity athletes.

According to one of its benefactors, Franco Soberano of Cebu Landmaster-Batch 2003, the entire project costs over P3.5 million.

The project was conceptualized during last year’s SHAABAA Season 25 all-star game where executive and business leaders, who were part of the alumni, did a 3-point shootout contest. Each time that they missed their shots, participants were asked to donate an equivalent monetary amount to their alma mater.

In the same event, Afshin Ghaseemi, SHAABAA’s chairman, came up with the idea to use the amount that they accumulated to build this kind of a facility, while asking for support from other alumni members and sponsors.

“I would like to acknowledge Afshin Ghaseemi who was really the brains behind this project and a fellow of this idea, Dave Ting. It’s really the spirit of being an Ateneo Hearter that we really give and not count the cost. Generosity is always part of us,” said Soberano during the blessing on Sunday.

They transformed an empty space at the school’s main arena’s parking area into a facility which they believe would further improve the skills of their athletes.

“We just wanted to have fun at first but it’s also our responsibility to give back to our school. We owe a lot to our school, our values, and even our skills. My school has been one of the best part of my life. I’ve been trying to inspire others to give back. Thankfully, with the help of other alumni, we’re able to come up with enough money to build this facility,” said Ghaseemi.

Aside from Soberano and Ghaseemi, those who backed the project’s funding was Joseph Lo ( Batch 2000), Chase Cokaliong (Batch 2006), Edmund Gaisano Jr. (Batch 2002), Regan King ( Batch 1993), Jason Arquisola (Batch 2001), and Dave Ting (Batch 2000).

Also present during the blessing on Sunday were SHS-AdC school president Fr. Mike Pineda, athletic director John Ralp Christopher Inot and SHAABAA officials.

The opening of the St. John Brebeuf strength, conditioning, and rehab was very timely since the Magis Eagles are set to compete in various meets this year, including the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), wherein its high school basketball team was the reigning champion.

Also, one of the ultimate goals of putting a facility such as this one is to produce an internationally competitive athlete, most likely an Olympian from SHS-AdC in the future.

