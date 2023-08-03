FUREVER LEGACY: Fur Mom helps stray dogs, tells others to do the same

CEBU, Philippines—Being kind and humane to stray dogs is the most simple yet impactful deed a person can do.

Aivie Joy Solis proved that showing compassion to animals is a genuine act of humanity when she shared a heartwarming video of her feeding two stray dogs at a PUJ terminal in Cebu with her boyfriend and sister on July 21.

Aivie shared that she and her boyfriend were just strolling around the business park looking for coffee and food to munch when they spotted the dogs at the terminal.

The 23-year-old fur mom said that she is working from home as a virtual assistant, so she always finds time to go out at night.

“They seem hungry so we decided to feed them,” she said.

The starving furry friends hesitantly ran to them and eventually ate the food she bought at from the nearest food stall.

Aivie shared that sometime last year, they also witnessed a homeless dog drinking from an air conditioning basin, and some were drinking rainwater to quench their thirst.

“It was heartbreakingly sad,” she narrated. Following that scene, they started feeding stray dogs.

“That was the reason we recorded a video to encourage others to do the same,” Solis said.

A fur parent herself

Aivie Solis is the fur mom of a golden retriever named Fuji, and her boyfriend also has a dog named Burnouquè.

“Having them as part of our family allows us to understand their hunger and thirst, which further motivates us to help other animals in need,” she said.

Humanity still exists

Aivie shared that they want to help stray dogs because she knows dogs are helpless without human intervention. “I know they cannot ask for food or express their needs like humans can,” she told CDN Digital. /rcg

