City councilor seeks justice for Bonbon, the dog who suffered animal cruelty

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon is seeking police assistance in getting justice for “Bonbon,” a stray dog that survived animal cruelty.

Gealon, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, wrote a letter to Police Col. Ireneo Dalogdog, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) director, urging the CCPO personnel to track down and build up a case against the culprits behind the stabbing of “Bonbon.”

A photo of the signed letter was sent to CDN Digital on Thursday by Councilor Gealon.

READ: Cebuanos rally to help distressed dog Bonbon

“While the dog is now safe, the culprit of such animal cruelty is still at large,” read a portion of Cebu City councilor’s letter.

“I humbly and sincerely urge your personnel to track down the culprit and build up a case for animal cruelty as defined in RA 8485, otherwise known as the Animal Welfare Act,” it added.

Bonbon, who apparently went missing last week, was spotted wandering roaming the streets of Brgy. Bonbon in Cebu City, with a knife stuck in his head.

Veterinarians successfully removed the object from the dog on Monday.

According to a post by netizen Theresa Marie Vidal, Bonbon will stay in the veterinary clinic for a few more days to aid in his recovery.

