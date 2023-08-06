Jimmy Alapag joins Sacramento Kings’ coaching staff in NBA

MANILA, Philippines — Former PBA star Jimmy Alapag has realized his NBA dream after being promoted to the Sacramento Kings’ player development coach.

The 45-year-old Alapag on Saturday made an announcement that he is joining the Kings’ coaching staff of coach Mike Brown ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

“A dream come true. Proud to announce I’ll be joining Coach Mike Brown and his staff as a Player Development Coach for the upcoming NBA season. Incredibly blessed and thankful for this opportunity,” wrote the Filipino-American coach.

“Special thanks to Vivek Ranadivé (team owner), Monte McNair, Wes Wilcox, Paul Johnson, Anjali Ranadivé, and the rest of the front office. Also to Coach Brown and his staff for trusting me. To my guys Bobby Jackson and Will Scott who have believed and supported me from Day 1.”

“Last but definitely not least, my wife (LJ Moreno-Alapag) and my kids. You guys are my inspiration everyday!! God is Good!!!” he added.

Alapag played for Talk N’ Text from 2003 to 2015 and won six PBA titles before ending his career with the Meralco Bolts in 2016. He has been part of Sacramento’s G-League affiliate Stockton Kings for the last two years.

The former Gilas Pilipinas star, who played in the country’s return in the 2014 Fiba World Cup, started his coaching career in the PBA, working as an assistant coach for Meralco and San Miguel Beermen.

He was also part of Tab Baldwin’s Gilas coaching staff after he retired from playing basketball.

Alapag won a championship as a head coach of Alab Pilipinas in the Asian Basketball League (ABL), which was canceled in 2020.

The former point guard and his family decided to move to the United States three years ago.

Alapag is joining a Sacramento team led by Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox that reached the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The Kings, who finished third in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record, got eliminated by the Golden State Warriors in the first round after Steph Curry scored 50 points in Game 7.

Alapag will work hand-in-hand with Brown, who became the first-ever unanimous NBA Coach of the Year last season.

