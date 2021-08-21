Jimmy Alapag to meet with Sacramento execs: ‘We’ll see what happens’

MANILA, Philippines—Jimmy Alapag is hoping to move closer to his goal of getting into an NBA coaching staff.

In an interview with Radyo5’s Power and Play, Alapag said he will be meeting with Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair, Director of Basketball Operations Paul Johnson, and assistant coach Bobby Jackson.

Alapag helped lead the Kings to the NBA Summer League title as one of Jackson’s assistants in the offseason showcase.

“I hope I’m closer,” said Alapag in the program that former PBA Commissioner Noli Eala hosts. “So we’ll see what happens. I don’t know, they said they just want to talk again.”

Alapag’s go-around with the Kings in the Summer League was his second with the franchise after he was named as an assistant for the first time in 2019 upon the invitation of then GM Vlade Divac.

“I hope that the impression that I made these first two stints with Sacramento, I hope that they got the chance to see not only the type of coach that I am but the type of person that I am as well,” said Alapag.

“I’m someone who takes a lot of pride in the game and values the opportunities that I do get. And someone who’s ready to come in and work every day.”

Alapag had six titles as a player in the PBA and added two more in 2019 when he served as Leo Austria’s deputy in San Miguel.

He also owns the 2018 ASEAN Basketball League title when he coached Alab Pilipinas.

“I think the biggest difference for this second time around was I think I had a much more engaging role as an assistant coach, in terms of game preparation, in terms of scouting, in terms of video,” said Alapag.

“It was awesome to have an active voice with coach Bobby Jackson and the rest of the staff. It was a lot of fun, a lot of work. Great group of guys. It was great to see them be rewarded for all the hard work they put in.”

