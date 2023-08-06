PCG condemns China Coast Guard’s water cannon attack in WPS

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has condemned the Chinese Coast Guard’s (CCG) “illegal” and “dangerous” use of water cannon against its vessels escorting boats delivering supplies to Armed Forces of the Philippines personnel in the West Philippine Sea last Saturday, August 5.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PCG said the incident occurred while its vessels were delivering food, water, fuel, and other supplies to military troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

Following the attack, the AFP in a separate statement said that its second boat was not able to unload supplies and could not complete its mission.

“Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the 1972 Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS), and the 2016 Arbitral Award,” PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore Jay Tarriela said.

Hence, the PCG is calling on the CCG to restrain its forces and respect the Philippines’ sovereign rights and its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

It added that the CCG should refrain from “hampering freedom of navigation and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident.”

“We ask that China Coast Guard, as an organization with a responsibility to observe state obligations under UNCLOS, COLREGs, and other relevant instruments of international maritime safety and security, to cease all illegal activities within the maritime zones of the Philippines,” Tarriela said.

Likewise, the AFP said CCG should “act with prudence and be responsible in their action to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people’s lives.”

