DSWD-7 appeals to LGUs to share Listahan 3 data

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu–The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) is appealing to local government units (LGUs) in the region to enter into an agreement with the agency in sharing the data from the Listahanan 3.

Lester Laborte, Listahanan Regional Program Coordinator of DSWD-7, said this is to fast-track the implementation of Republic Act No. 11552 or “An Act Extending and Enhancing the Implementation of the Lifeline Rate.”

The Lifeline Rate Act is a law that provides subsidies or discounted rates to low-income, marginalized electric consumers, such as the beneficiaries of 4Ps and Listahanan-identified poor households.

“Hopefully mapaspasan nato para ma-enjoy sa atong kaigsuonan kining Lifeline Rate hilabi na ang dili 4Ps,” Laborte said.

(Hopefully we can fast-track this so that this Lifeline Rate will be enjoyed by the beneficiaries especially those who are not 4Ps.)

Under the law, 4Ps beneficiaries would only need to present their 4Ps IDs or other government-issued ID upon applying for the program to their respective power distribution utilities.

Aside from this they also need to present their recent electricity bill and application form.

However, for Listahanan-identified poor households, they would still need to get a certification that they were included in the Listahanan from their local social welfare and development officers.

MOA needed for Listahan database

Currently, Laborte said that not a single LGU yet in Central Visayas were provided with the Listahanan database, since they would still need to undergo a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the agency.

“Naa nay ongoing, more or less, five kabuok (ang dunay pending application for MOA),” he added.

(There is, more or less, ongoing five pending applications for a MOA.)

Aside from this, the agency is also providing technical assistance to these LGUs to fast-track the enforcement of the MOA.

Region 7 has 13 power distribution utilities that would implement the program, wherein consumers may enjoy a subsidy of 20-100 percent. The agency has also provided them with the list of 4Ps beneficiaries.

Engr. Rodolfo Quibuyen Jr., from Visayan Electric, also revealed that currently, around 45 4Ps households have already applied for the program.

Visayan Electric will also visit different barangays to educate the public about the program.

“Every month tan-awon namo ang ilang konsumo. Kun moubos sa 100 kilowatt-hour ang ilang konsumo, so matagaan ka ug subsidy. So dili automatic nga kadtong mga ni-apply sa kani nga programa nga naa siyay subsidy,” Quibuyen said.

(Every month we will check their consumption. If it lesser than 100 kilowatt -hour, they will be given subsidy. So it’s not automatic that those who apply for the program can get the subisdy.)

Only for 4ps, Listahan

Engr. Daryl Bonbon, from Visayan Electric, also said that currently, they are already implementing the lifeline rate subsidy program. Those who can avail are those who consume less than 100 kilowatt-hour.

But with the implementation of RA 11552, only 4Ps and Listahanan-identified poor families can avail of the program beginning in September.

“If nag-enjoy mo ug lifeline subsidy karon kay tungod naturally gamay ra gyud mo ug kinumsumohan unya dili mo 4Ps or marginalized sector, I’m sorry to say nga dili namo maka-avail ana starting September,” Bonbon said.

(If you are enjoying the Lifeline subsidy now because your consumption is low but are not from the 4Ps or marginalized sector, I’m sorry to say that you can’t avail of the program starting September.)

Those who will avail of the program will be subsidized by dividing their bill to the subsidizing consumers.

