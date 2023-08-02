4Ps, Listahanan ‘poor’ families to get discounts in electricity bills

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Here’s some good news for Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) and Listahanan-identified poor families.

They may enjoy 20 to 100-percent discount on their electric bills, depending on their electricity or power consumption, through the Lifeline Rate Subsidy Program under the implementation of Republic Act No. 11552 or the Lifeline Rate Act.

The Lifeline Rate Act is a law that provides subsidies or discounted rates to low-income, marginalized electric consumers, such as the beneficiaries of 4Ps and Listahanan.

Under the said law, households that have a consumption of 0-20 kilowatt-hours (kWh) are entitled to a 100 percent subsidy, while those that have a consumption of 21-50 kWh can avail of a 50 percent subsidy.

Meanwhile, those who have 51-70 kWh consumption are entitled to a 35 percent subsidy, and those with 71-100 kWh of electric consumption can have a 20 percent subsidy.

How to apply for the program

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) joined hands with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) for the implementation of the said program.

Those who are eligible for the program may apply at their nearest distribution utilities or electric cooperatives.

4Ps beneficiaries may present their 4Ps or other valid government-issued ID containing the signature and address of the consumer, accomplished application form, and recent electricity bill.

For Listahanan-identified poor households, they need to submit a certification from their local social welfare and development officers issued within six months before the filing of the application showing their family income at the time of the application, recent electricity bill, accomplished form, and any valid government-issued ID containing the signature and address of the consumer.

DSWD-7 is also encouraging local government units (LGUs) in Central Visayas to forge a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the agency for them to receive the Listahanan 3 data for them to have easier access to the list of poor beneficiaries in their areas who want to apply for the lifeline rate subsidy program.

Those who were interested may also visit their distribution utilities and electric cooperatives or call the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) hotline at 0905-3432292 in Cebu City for further details.

The agency will also inform 4Ps beneficiaries about the program during their Family Development Sessions (FDS).

