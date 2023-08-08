Cebu City Mayor Rama on Palarong Pambansa 2024 preparations: ‘Kitang tanan, tabang ta’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is asking all city hall official and employees, as well as its constituents, to support the city’s preparation for its hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in July 2024.

After the traditional flag-raising ceremony on Monday, August 7, 2023, Rama formally announced that Cebu City was selected to be the host of the 2024 Palarong Pambansa and emphasized that the preparations for the national event calls for every Cebuano’s support.

“It is not an easy preparation,” he said.

The flag-raising ceremony was streamed live at the official Facebook page of the Cebu City Public Information Office.

Rama led the team that represented the city in the bidding last July, along with Cebu City Councilor and Sports Commission Chairman Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros, Department of Education (DepEd) Central Visayas director Salustiano Jimenez, DepEd-Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Nimfa Bongo, DepEd-Cebu City Schools Division Assistant Superintendent Adolf Aguilar, and Cebu City Sports Commission chairman John Pages.

Rama said the city, DepEd, and other concerned agencies will have a convergence on the Palarong Pambansa 2024 preparations this Friday morning, August 11, before he leaves for Manila to attend to a board meeting for the League of the Cities of the Philippines in the afternoon.

Overseeing Palaro preparations

The mayor also informally appointed former City Administrator Suzanne Ardosa, now Department of Manpower Development and Placement head, to oversee the preparations, having been part of the city’s hosting of the Palarong Pambansa in 1994.

“Tabangi ninyo, kitang tanan, tabang ta sa Palarong Pambansa 2024. I’ll give you the leadership. I’ll give you the political will. And we don’t need trolls. We don’t need fake accounts. We cannot make the Palarong Pambansa [with that],” the mayor said. (Let’s help each other for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.)

‘I’ll give you the leadership. I’ll give you the political will’

Among the city’s main preparation for the Palaro is the renovation of the oval and facilities at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Other main preparation for the national event is the security plans to be implemented on the days of the competition.

Meanwhile, Pages said this will be one of the biggest events in the country as the Palarong Pambansa next year is expected to gather 12,000 athletes and 25,000 visitors nationwide.

“We’re so happy. Mag prepare na ta. (Let’s prepare) We are all going to be tapping your help as we prepare for the Palarong Pambansa 2024 back here in Cebu. Ang sports dili lang ni siya duwa-duwa, (sports is not just about playing) but the impact that it gives the youth and everybody, dako g’yud kaayo (it’s really big)– the character building,” Pages said.

/bmjo

