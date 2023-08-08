2 suspected drug pushers nabbed in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two separate anti-drug operations conducted here on Monday, August 7 resulted in the arrest of two suspected drug pushers.

The first buy-bust operation was carried out in Barangay Day-as at 7:23 p.m.

Anti-narcotics agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), Regional Special Enforcement Team, and Pari-an Police Station arrested a 64-year-old man in Sikatuna Street, Barangay Day-as for allegedly peddling illegal drugs.

Enforcers seized from the suspect, Peter Boja Boholst, three small packs of illegal drugs, believed to be shabu (local term for methamphetamine), weighing a total of 20 grams, and with an estimated street value of P136,000.

Leia Alcantara, information officer at PDEA-7, said they had been monitoring Boholst’s activities for two months prior to his arrest.

He also reportedly had the capacity to dispose of around 25 to 30 grams of shabu per week, Alcantara said.

Street level individual

Four hours later, the anti-drug unit of the Abellana Police Station, nabbed another suspected drug pusher in Sitio Lower Kayawan, Barangay Sambag 2.

The suspect was identified as Junnel Gabayan Beleña, 35.

Beleña was tagged as a ‘street level individual’ drug pusher in Cebu City, said Police Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza of the Abellana Police Station.

They confiscated at least five small sachets of shabu from Beleña with a total street value of P6,256.

