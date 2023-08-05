Cebu City is host of Palarong Pambansa 2024 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All roads lead to Cebu City for the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

The “Queen City of the South” bested Bacolod City-Negros Oriental and Antique Province in the bidding to host the meet next year.

This was officially announced by no less than Department of Education (DepE) Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte during the closing ceremony at the Marikina City Sports Center on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

READ: Hontiveros optimistic that Cebu City will be chosen to host Palarong Pambansa 2024

Rama accepts hosting rights

No less than Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama accepted the hosting rights after the announcement.

“This is a huge task and responsibility. But I assure you, that our City is ready and willing to rise to the occasion.

We have positioned Cebu City as a destination for sports tourism, not just nationally but internationally,” Rama said in his acceptance speech.

“We have already begun preparations to make sure our sporting venues will be top-caliber; and our billeting quarters will become home away from home. We also collaborate with the private sector which is investing in the construction of new and modern facilities here,” the Mayor Rama said.

READ: Palarong Pambansa 2024: Cebu City makes final bid presentation in DepEd Central Office

Two bubble events in Cebu City

Cebu city has been showing its strong intent to host the Palarong Pambansa since 2022 by hosting two bubble football and boxing events.

The city gained the upper hand against fellow bidders Bacolod City-Negros Oriental and Antique Province after it was chosen to host the Palarong Pambansa pre-qualifying cluster meet last June.

The hosting of the pre-qualifying meet gave Cebu City the opportunity to showcase its capability in hosting the full Palarong Pambansa by utilizing privately-owned sports venues, amidst the ongoing renovation of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Cebu City’s 2024 hosting is very timely since it will mark the 30th anniversary of its second hosting last 1994 which paved the way to the constructioon of the CCSC. Before that, Cebu City hosted the Palarong Pambansa in 1954.

Next year’s Palarong Pambansa will be the 64th edition. It will field 17 regions with over 10,000 athletes competing for an entire week in various venues.

RELATED STORIES

Central Visayas stuck in 5th place as Palaro wraps up

Sweet revenge: Coach Rasmo praises Bahay as Magis Eagles beat NU for Palaro gold

Palarong Pambansa: Dumaguete City archer, swimmer haul 3 golds for Region 7

Carlos Yulo’s younger brother dominates Palaro with 6 gymnastics golds

Yesha Noceja focused on delivering Palaro volleyball title for NCR

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP