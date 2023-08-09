9-month-old baby abandoned in Lapu-Lapu 

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is now conducting backtracking to identify the person responsible for abandoning a 9-month-old baby near a boutique in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday evening, August 5, 2023.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, chief of the City Investigation Detection and Management Unit (CIDMU), said that they are now reviewing the CCTV cameras near the area where the baby was abandoned.

On Saturday, a tricycle driver turned over the baby girl to the barangay hall.

Torres said that based on their investigation, the tricycle driver told them that someone left the baby in his tricycle unit.

The baby was placed inside an eco-bag.

At first, the tricycle driver thought that it was just trash. The driver was about to throw the eco-bag but was shocked to find out that a baby was inside it.

“Swerte nalang gyud to kay pag-aksyon niya ug butang, nilihok ang bata,” Torres said.

(He was lucky because when he was about to throw the bag, the baby moved.)

The baby is currently admitted at the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital for treatment after they found out that it was malnourished.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) provided the needs of the infant.

“Possible sad nga dili taga dinha ang nagbilin,” he added.

(It is possible that the one who left it is not from there.)

Aside from identifying the person who abandoned the baby, Torres said that they are also trying to identify the parents, who may face charges for abandoning their child.

/bmjo

