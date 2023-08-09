Lapu-Lapu City Dialysis Center to open Sept. 8

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City will have its very own dialysis center soon.

This after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan signed a joint venture agreement with private firms for the opening of the Lapu-Lapu City Dialysis Center on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

During the signing, Chan represented the city while EasaCare was represented by its President, Isabel Abello, and Leoncio Soriano of Hydromed Technical Services.

The dialysis center will be located at the structure beside Muelle Osmeña in Barangay Poblacion.

The center will open on September 8.

“Dream come true ni sa mga Oponganon, sa team sa Kaabag, kay mao nang among campaign promises, nga makabaton gyud ang atong mga kaigsuonan, ang Oponganon, ug ang Lapu-Lapu City, og usa ka dialysis center,” Chan said.

The mayor added that Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan may fund the dialysis center for its patients, especially those who came from an indigent family.

Currently, the congresswoman is subsidizing the payments of Oponganons who were undergoing dialysis treatment after the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) closed its dialysis operations.

These patients are continuing their treatment at different private dialysis centers in Cebu.

EasaCare will also donate 15 units of dialysis machines to the city, while Hydromed will be responsible for the maintenance of these machines.

Councilor Emilio Galarosa Jr., chairman of the Committee on Health and Hospital at the city council, said that the center can serve up to 90 patients per day.

Currently, Lapu-Lapu City has around 250 to 300 dialysis patients that were being served in ARC Hospital, Mactan Doctors Hospital, and the Nephrology Center.

“Dako kaayo ning tabang sa mga dialysis patients,” he said, adding that there are many patients due for dialysis but cannot afford to undergo one.

/bmjo

