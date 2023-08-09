W+B Advisory Group’s ‘Family Business Continuity’ event to drive succession empowerment for family businesses 

As the founder’s tenure in a family business comes to an end, the question arises: What’s next?

W+B Advisory Group, a leading Asia Pacific-based Strategic Advisory firm specializing in Family Governance, Succession, and Next Generation Leadership, understands the critical needs of family businesses and they are proud to organize an exclusive event, “Family Business Continuity: Ensuring a Fail-Proof Succession Plan,” aimed at equipping family enterprises with invaluable insights, strategies, and resources to successfully navigate generational transitions for business longevity.

The event aims to provide solutions and strategies to safeguard the future of family businesses, protect the livelihoods of employees, and ensure a smooth transfer of not just leadership but also the knowledge, experience, and values accumulated by the owners over the years from one generation to the next.



To provide a unique learning experience, the event will feature esteemed resource speakers and prominent second-generation leaders from the Philippines. The lineup includes W+B Advisory Group Executive Director Prof. Enrique Soriano, an ASEAN Business Turnaround Advisor and a board advisor to 25 UHNW families; BanyanGlobal Co-Founder and Partner Dr. Josh Baron, a renowned Harvard Business School visiting lecturer and HBR author; JG Summit President and CEO Lance Gokongwei, a second-generation leader who succeeded his father, the late John Gokongwei Jr., and took over their family-run conglomerate; and Alliance Global CEO and Vice Chairman Kevin Tan, the successor of AGI founder and visionary Dr. Andrew Tan.



The event will cover key topics such as family governance, next-generation leadership development, talent management, managing family dynamics, conflict management, and the invaluable role of external advisors in family businesses. Attendees can expect engaging success stories from legacy companies as well, providing inspiration and actionable insights.



“Family Business Continuity: Ensuring a Fail-Proof Succession Plan” will take place on August 19, 2023, at the Grand Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Due to the exclusive and limited nature of the event, early registration is highly recommended.

For more information and registration details, please contact Marivi Estrada of Icon Executive Asia via Viber at 09778355533 or email at marivi@iconexecutivesearch.com.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP