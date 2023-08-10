‘Food-for-Work’ program in CV benefits more than 10,600 families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 10,600 families in Central Visayas availed of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas‘s (DSWD-7) “Food-for-Work” Program from July 18 to August 2, 2023.

In a statement, the agency said it released 10,668 family food packs, amounting to P6.3 million, to identified beneficiaries, who were endorsed by their respective local government units (LGUs).

These beneficiaries of the food-for-work program are identified from low-income families, families living in disaster-prone areas, and members of sectoral groups selected by their LGUs.

The beneficiaries were engaged in various preventive and mitigation measures, such as clearing waterways, tree planting, mangrove planting, canal and creek cleaning, and drainage system repair, which proved to be instrumental in significantly reducing the adverse impacts of calamities.

Of the total 10,668 beneficiaries, 500 are from Bohol; 9,968 from Negros Oriental, and 200 from Siquijor.

DSWD-7 said each beneficiary received a Family Food Pack after successfully completing their disaster mitigation and preparedness activities.

“This Food-for-Work Program, implemented through the Disaster Response Management Division in close partnership with the LGUs, aims to extend short-term food augmentation to disadvantaged groups or families and strengthen their relationship through collective and concerted community undertakings,” DSWD 7 said.

