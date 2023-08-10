Proposed ordinance to penalize vape users, sellers who improperly dispose vape pods pushed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Vape users and sellers in Mandaue City who do not properly disposing their vape pods may be penalized soon.

City Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment and Trade and Industry, said that she would be proposing an ordinance to the city council about the matter.

What is a vape pod?

A vape pod is a type of vape that has battery and a ‘pod’ instead of a vape tank. A pod still does the same job as a vape tank, it holds the coil and e-liquid, but they are one sealed unit.

Del Mar said that they wanted to regulate the disposal of vape pods. With this, the city would be collecting the vape pods from different shops instead of collecting them in any areas of the city.

Del Mar said that vape pods having chemicals such as lithium is harmful to the environment.

Disposal of e-cigarettes

This is also the reason she plans to draft an ordinance because she notes an increase of vape pods thrown in the streets.

“Nakita namo nga nagkadaghan ang garbage disposal sa e-cigarettes but wala bitaw siyay proper system on how to dispose it. We’re just doing something for the environment,” said Del Mar.

(We saw that the garbage disposal of e-cigarettes have increased, but there is no proper system on how to dispose it. We’re just doing something for the environment.)

She said though that they had yet to determine the penalty that would be imposed on violators.

Proposed ordinance

Under the proposed ordinance, sellers of e-cigarettes will be require to establish a rebate scheme, giving discounts to vape users if they return their vape pods.

“Naa may uban nga one-use lang unya ilabay dayun. Mohatag sila (vape sellers) og rebate para usa na lang bitaw ang pagcollect sa city,” said Del Mar.

(There are others, who are one-use only then they throw it away. They (vape sellers) will give a rebate so that it will be one area for the garbage collectors to collect in the city.)

