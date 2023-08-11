Backrider who helped suspect dispose of Reah Mae Tocmo’s body identified

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police here have identified the other person who helped Simeon Gabutero dispose the box containing the body of 19 year-old Reah Mae Tocmo.

Police Major Angelito Valleser, chief of Labangon Police Station, confirmed that the backrider of Simeon Gabutero who helped him dispose of the body of Reah Mae Tocmo in Barangay Tisa was his younger brother.

Police is withholding the name of the brother because he is a minor.

Valleser showed reporters on Friday, August 11, the CCTV footage showing Gabutero and his brother riding a motorcycle on the evening of July 16 with the box.

The younger brother told police that he did not know that the box contained the dead body of Tocmo and only obeyed to his older brother’s request, said Valleser.

He added that the minor will be not facing charges because it is not within the scope of the hot pursuit operation.

Gabutero is still detained at the Labangon Police Station as of writing pending for the filing of charges of murder.

Gabutero, a construction worker, confessed to killing his girlfriend Tocmo, saying he did it out of jealousy and anger about the money that he has been sending her.

/bmjo

