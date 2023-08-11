Huge discounts at SM Supermalls’ Cyber Tech Sale this August

You won’t believe the deals that are up for grabs at SM Supermalls. UnlimiTECH choices and a wide array of fun tech options are up for gadget lovers from August 1-31, 2023, nationwide.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com/cyberzone, or follow @SMSupermalls and @smcyberzone on social media.

Cyber Month Tech Sale will include price slashes on gadgets and appliances, game fests, promos, freebies, and exhibits from partner brands. Tech Shoppers can enjoy up to 50 % discount in SM City Cebu, SM Seaside City Cebu, and SM City Consolacion with their Gadget Sale. Participating brands like Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Asus, Oppo, and more will give up to 70% discount until August 31, 2023.

From smartphones to gaming consoles, everything is up to 70% OFF! Experience the Cyber thrill this #CyberMonthAtSM and geek out with our latest gadget deals and huge discounts on selected tech finds. Hurry, these deals won’t last forever! Visit the tech booths located at the lower ground level, main mall of SM City Cebu, second level Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu, and at the atrium in SM City Consolacion.

For more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com/cyberzone, or follow @SMSupermalls and @smcyberzone on social media.

RELATED STORIES: