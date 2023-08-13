LOOK: Maris Racal ‘finally’ meets Angelica Panganiban’s baby daughter

Maris Racal recently visited her “The Kangks Show” co-star Angelica Panganiban, and “finally” met the latter’s daughter, Amila Sabine.

The “Pinoy Big Brother” alum, who is fond of babies and enjoys babysitting, looked ecstatic to meet and play with the almost 11-month-old, who is now able to walk on her own.

In her Instagram post on Friday, Aug. 11, the 25-year-old actress uploaded videos and snaps with Amila Sabine—fondly called Bean—and relayed her excitement in her post’s caption.

“Ay finally na meet na rin kita, Bean!!!! huhu[!] [N]apaka[-]gandang mag-ina (Ay, I finally got to meet you, Bean!!!! huhu! A very beautiful mother and daughter) [crying face emoji],” wrote Racal, who also seemed as excited to reunite with Panganiban, who is now based in Subic.

“Thank you ate @iamangelicap for the lunch and the well[-]made steak! [laughing-crying face emoji] [stars emoji],” the “Suntok sa Buwan” actress told the bride-to-be, who plans to tie the knot with Gregg Homan next year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

Among the clips she shared in her post are TikTok videos with Bean and Panganiban, wherein the mother-and-daughter duo—with Racal’s guidance—took on the “Mini Miss U” dance challenge.

Some netizens in the comments section of her Instagram post couldn’t help but notice Bean’s reaction to doing the dance challenge, with one @shaine_moore221 jokingly pointing out how Bean seemed unhappy with Racal. Another, who goes by @thelmesimple, commented, “Seryoso ang baby (The baby is serious) [grinning face with smiling eyes emojis].”

Other users, on the other hand, mentioned or alluded to Racal’s memorable dance scene in “Here Comes the Groom,” in which her character swapped souls with the character played by Awra Briguela.

The scene, which has been remade and reinterpreted several times on TikTok, was also requested of the “The Kangks Show” actresses. Racal and Panganiban did not let the requesting parties down, as they gamely recorded their version of the dance number.

Aside from Racal, “The Kangks Show” creator, director-writer Antoinette Jadaone, also recently—if not on the same day as Racal’s visit—had a catch-up session with Panganiban.

Furthermore, the trio delighted followers with their funny exchanges on their Instagram Stories, as Panganiban and Jadaone poked fun at Racal’s “sabaw (not in her element)” moment. Instead of requesting for the meat to be cooked “medium well,” the “Beauty Queens” actress asked Panganiban for a “well[-]made” one. The filmmaker also revealed that Racal broke a glass during her visit, and jokingly said that the glass is rumored to cost P10,000.

Aside from “The Kangks Show,” Panganiban and Racal both acted in the series “The Goodbye Girl,” which also featured Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial and Elisse Joson, among others. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Angelica Panganiban alludes to visitors who don’t check on her: ‘All they want is to see my baby’

Maris Racal on her dream wedding with Rico Blanco