Bohol province aids backyard hog raisers in Pilar town affected by ASF

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bohol provincial government has extended financial aid to backyard hog raisers in Barangay San Vicente in Pilar town where cases of the African Swine Fever (ASF) were recently detected.

In an advisory, the Bohol provincial government said that Governor Erico Aris Aumentado led the distribution of indemnification amounting to a total of P137, 000 to the affected hog raisers or at P10,000 each on Sunday, August 13.

Food packs were also distributed to eight families there, as well as, the quarantine personnel that included barangay tanods and Army personnel.

“Kanunay ang atong mga paningkamot aron maprotektahan ang hog industry diri sa atong lalawigan. Padayon gihapon kita sa pagsunod sa mga patakaran batok sa ASF,” Aumentado said.

(We continue to put in effort so that our hog industry in the province here will be protected. We also continue to follow the guidelines against ASF.)

Bohol province recently lost its distinction as the only Central Visayas province that remained free from ASF after the provincial veterinary office confirmed on Tuesday, August 8, the presence of the disease in Pilar town.

Dr. Stella Marie Lapis, the provincial veterinarian, said that the dead pigs that were found in some backyards at Purok 6 in Barangay San Vicente, Pilar, tested positive for the virus.

Pilar Mayor Wilson Pajo said they had limited the movement of live hogs and pork as checkpoints in San Vicente, including the neighboring villages of San Carlos, Catagdaan and Inaghuban, were set up. / with story from Inquirer Visayas

