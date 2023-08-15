Lodicakes ‘Jet Lee’ tries skydiving in Bantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Conquering the land adventures as a moto vlogger was not enough for Cebuana moto vlogger Jet Lee.

Jet Lee, whose real name is Ma. Rica Cabarrubias, showed everyone how daredevil she is as she tried sky diving in Sta. Fe, Bantayan Island, Cebu over the weekend.

The moto vlogger shared photos of her sky-diving adventure on her Facebook page.

“Kakaibang experience! Until now na feel ko pa yung adrenaline rush!,” said Jet Lee.

(It was a different experience! Until now, I can still feel the adrenaline rush.)

Her fans were amazed by the extreme adventure this lady rider embarked on and were quick to share their comments on Jet Lee’s skydiving experience.

“I think I might try this to free myself from fear and anxiety. Thank you for your inspiration LODICAKES

Sa mga may anxiety, overthinkers,” said one of her followers.

“he said one day you’ll leave this world behind , so live a life you will remember.🪂 Kakaibang experience! Until now… Posted by Jet Lee on Thursday, August 10, 2023

Jet Lee also joked about her skydiving experience saying that if you want to release some angst in you or some frustrations, this is the perfect way to shout your heart out as you descend from the sky!

She also encouraged her followers to “explore new things.”

“Do what scares you and explore new things,” she said.

Way to go, Lodicakes!

