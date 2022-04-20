Cebuana moto vlogger Jet Lee goes surfing in Guiuan

CEBU, Philippines — Cebuana moto vlogger Ma. Rica Cabarrubias, more known as Jet Lee, definitely had a great summer vacation in Eastern Samar.

Jet Lee recently went surfing in Guiuan, Eastern Samar as seen in a video shared on her Facebook page.

“It’s summer time!🏄‍♀️☀️ it’s my first time here at mag surfing dito, grabe!” she said in a caption of her post.

The Cebuana enjoyed her vacation in the province not only because of surfing and its beautiful scenery but also because of its friendly locals.

”Ganda ng lugar nila at napaka friendly ng mga tao.”“Sa pa unli seafoods at mga mgagandang view ! perfect din dagat nila for surfing 🏄‍♀️ ☀️ kaya sa mga nag planong mag spend ng summer , Tara! sa Guiuan tayo🤗🏍,” she added.

She also reminded tourists to “Leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but photos and kill nothing but time.”

It can be recalled that Jet Lee also visited Whang-Od in Busculan Village, Kalinga, and got inked by the legendary ‘mambabatok’ or traditional tattooist.

Jet Lee is a famous motorcycle enthusiast who is named the ambassadress of the LTO-7 and of the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism.

