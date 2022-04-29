Cebuana moto vlogger Jet Lee shows off newly inaugurated CCLEX

CEBU, Philippines —Famous Cebuana moto vlogger Jet Lee, whose real name is Ma. Rica Cabarrubias, treated her followers with some snaps of her at the newly inaugurated Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) on her Facebook page on Thursday, April 29, 2022.

“BRIDGE OF TOMORROW” the longest and tallest bridge in the Philippines,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“The CCLEX, envisioned to become one of the tourist attractions in the Visayas, is an 8.9-kilometer road that links mainland Cebu in Cebu City to Mactan Island through the Municipality of Cordova,” she added.

Jet Lee is an ambassadress of the LTO-7 and of the Philippine Motorcycle Tourism.

The iconic CCLEX was inaugurated on April 27, 2022, with President Rodrigo Roa Duterte present. The ribbon-cutting was held in the middle of the bridge.

READ: Duterte inaugurates CCLEX on historic day

The Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) said that the opening of the expressway will be announced soon.

CCEC, meanwhile, announced the toll fees for the CCLEX.

Check out this post:

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Cebuana moto vlogger Jet Lee goes surfing in Guiuan