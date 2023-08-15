Sinulog Cebu City Duathlon is green and go this Sunday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Over 700 athletes will test their mettle in the inaugural Sinulog Cebu City Duathlon, which will start and finish at the City Di Mare at the South Road Properties (SRP) on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

The duathlon is part of three simultaneous events happening on the Sunday Sinulog Cebu City Festival, which is co-organized by the Cebu City Government, Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and the Cebu City Youth Development Commission.

One of the organizers, Theresa Conson, told CDN Digital that it’s all systems go for Sunday’s race.

“We’re very excited already because we’re going to field in over 700 athletes in the duathlon race. It’s a simultaneous event and we’re ready to kick off the race,” said Conson.

The run-bike-run race features a 10-kilometer run, 40km bike and 5km run for the elite category.

Meanwhile, the age-group will have a 5km run, 20km bike, and 3km run, which traverses the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR).

“Most of the participants joined the age group categories, and more than 20-percent of the participants are from outside Cebu such as from Manila, Dumaguete, Iloilo, and Davao,” added Conson.

Cash prizes await winning duathletes in the elite, relay, mountain bike, age groups, while a finisher’s medal will be given to those who can finish the race within the time limit.

After the duathlon, the Sinulog Cebu City Color Run and Color Festival takes place in the afternoon at 4 PM.

Over 3,000 runners will answer the starting gun in this fun run followed by the “Beast Mode Dance Fitness Party and the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Concert for a Cause.

