VIDEO: Reah Mae Tocmo’s family meets her killer

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The father and sisters of Reah Mae Tocmo confronted their loved one’s killer, Simeon Gabutero, at the Labangon Police Station here on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

During the confrontation, Rochie Tocmo Poblacion, one of the sisters of Reah Mae, fainted.

“Wa kay katungod! Dili ka ang Ginoo para mo patay sa among manghud,” said Grace Tocmo Alad-ad, Reah Mae’s other sister, while banging on the bars of the detention cell.

(You don’t have the right! You’re not God to choose to take the life of our younger sister.)

Watch the video here:

Also on Tuesday, police presented to the relatives of Reah Mae the evidence recovered that proved Simeon Gabutero was the perpetrator behind the killing of Tocmo.

Police also showed to the family of Reah Mae Tocmo the exact box that was used to dispose of Reah’s body.

Reah Mae’s body was found along the road in Sitio Mohon, Brgy. Tisa in Cebu City last July 17.

Reah Mae’s body was identified the day after. Tocmo was 19 years old.

Tocmo was from Panabo City in Davao del Norte.

