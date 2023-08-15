DepEd: Enroll kids early to help identify what’s lacking in schools

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) encourages parents to enroll their kids early to help identify any lacking equipment in schools.

In a news forum on August 15, 2023, DepEd Regional Director, Dr. Salustiano Jimenez said that students must be enrolled before the opening of classes so that the Central Office in Manila can identify what equipment or resources are lacking so that solutions can be made right away.

“Og atong tan-awon g’yud noh the reality, naa g’yud ta’y daghang masulti nga kulang like classrooms, teachers, og mga lingkuranan noh”, the DepEd regional director said.

“But for the years, ang ato rang gibuhat nga mga skwelahan, pasalamat ta’s atong mga teachers, sa atong mga school heads, sa atong division offices, for strategizing nga masiguro jud nga ato’ng mga bata safe og naa g’yud sila’y lugar sa eskwelahan”, he added.

DepEd said that around 500,000 students have already enrolled using the Learner’s Information System (LIS) tally.

However, there are still stats from far-flung areas that are not yet counted because some teachers still need to encode the enrollees in the LIS.

Jimenez also said renovation works are still being conducted on schools that were gravely affected by typhoon Odette.

He stated that the Local Government Unit (LGU), the non-government associations (NGOs), and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) also contributed much to repairing the affected schools.

Through their efforts, they were able to restore classrooms that will be utilized for the school year.

Although there are still schools in some parts of Visayas that were severely affected, the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) is currently constructing new classrooms, according to Jimenez.

“Nahinay-hinay gyud nato noh for the last two years nga gikan sa Odette, nahinay-hinay g’yud sya’g pang-repair”, the DepEd 7 head added. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

DepEd launches recalibrated K to 10 curriculum, to start in SY 2024-2025

Start of classes for public schools set Aug. 29–DepEd

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP