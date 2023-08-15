Dante, WBF champ, to fight in Japan in September

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International minimumweight champion Lito “Naruto” Dante will try his luck anew in Japan on September 12, 2023.

This as the 33-year-old Dante of Sierra Bullones, Bohol will face an unbeaten Japanese prospect in Takeshi Ishii in an eight-rounder bout in a fight card promoted by the Ohashi Promotions at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Eighth time abroad for Dante

This will be Dante’s eighth time to fight abroad, and fourth time to fight in Japan.

The last time Dante stepped in the ring in Japan, it didn’t go as planned after he lost to then-newcomer Yudai Shigeoka.

Dante lost to Shigeoka via unanimous decision after six rounds at the same venue in 2019. Before that, Dante made a strong impression in his two previous bouts in Japan in 2018 where he won over Naoya Haruguchi and Tsubasa Koura for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) minimumweight title.

Dante on comeback road

After his loss to Shigeoka in 2019, Dante is on the comeback road, winning his four last bouts impressively. He defeated Sulis Barrera and Ryan Ralozo in 2021.

He defeated Clyde Azarcon for the WBF International title in 2022 and Mike Kinaadman in his most recent bout last February.

Ishii undefeated

Meanwhile, Ishii, 23, of Fukuoka, Japan will fight his first Filipino opponent. He is undefeated in seven bouts with six knockouts.

His most recent victory was against Thai Natchaphon Wichaita via a second round knockout.

The main event of the September 12 fight card features Korean prospect Min Ho Jung versus Katsuya Yasuda for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific lightweight title.

