Experience the future at CBM’s museum of innovative tech solutions

Unveil the future at the IT4All 2023: Innovation and Tech Summit & Expo, happening on August 17-19 at SM Seaside Cebu’s Skyhall Convention Center. As part of the Cebu Business Months (CBM) series of events, the expo promises to highlight the game-changing influence of innovation and technology.

Immerse in a 3-day journey of discovery, learning, and networking with tech visionaries. From AI talks to startup pitches, ignite your tech passion by celebrating the Cebu Business Months 2023. Join them in shaping tomorrow! Secure your spot today: http://bit.ly/3YebjY7

Get a glimpse of what awaits you at the first-ever interactive tech expo in Cebu.

Futuristic Smart Home Zone

Brace yourselves for a groundbreaking experience! Beyond the inspiring speakers, CBM will unveil the first-ever smart home experience zone. Improve your lifestyle by automating tasks and remotely monitoring and controlling your home through LifeSmart’s smart home solutions. Eliminate the need for traditional wall switches by automating and controlling your lights remotely through Cebu Home Builders’ Smart lights.

As an addition to achieve that futuristic home, Datche introduces a cutting-edge robot designed to provide seamless assistance with daily tasks and activities in the comfort of your home.

Revolutionary Furniture

Say goodbye to traditional furniture and hello to the future of space-saving designs! Discover the magic of multipurpose furniture – from electronic folding beds to tables that transform into TVs and even beds that seamlessly turn into sofas. Prepare to be amazed by Aspara’s smart bedroom innovations.

Embrace Green Living

Saving energy has never been more exciting. Dive into the world of sustainable technology and learn how to make your living space more eco-friendly. Reduce emissions and environmental impact through EcoFlow’s eco-friendly energy solutions. Discover BTC Power’s EV Charging garage at the expo and contribute to a greener future.

Next-Level Entertainment

Get ready for a new era of entertainment! Audiolab, with its years of cinema expertise, presents its Smart Home Theater. Immerse yourself in a state-of-the-art entertainment theater setup and explore the possibilities of modern-day home entertainment. And don’t miss the smart dining room – a game-changer for families looking to make mealtimes memorable.

During the CBM 2023 opening salvo in July, Technology Chairman Ryan Raymund Yu promised an exciting exhibition of innovative tech solutions. Yu shared, “Get ready for a small museum of innovative tech solutions – a carnival of technology that’s not just about listening but experiencing firsthand!”

Immerse in a 3-day journey of discovery, learning, and networking with tech visionaries. From AI talks to startup pitches, ignite your tech passion by celebrating the Cebu Business Months 2023. Join them in shaping tomorrow! Secure your spot today: http://bit.ly/3YebjY7

ADVERTORIAL

Resiliency and Sustainability Take Center Stage at Cebu Ta Bai: A Summit on Tourism