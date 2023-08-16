Fuel prices in 6 gas stations in Cebu City as of August 15: Gasoline, diesel prices continue to go up

By: Niña Mae Oliverio and Emmariel Ares - Multimedia Reporters - CDN Digital | August 16,2023 - 06:00 AM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — Motorists will continue to bear the brunt of another price increase on fuel this week, which has been hiked again and this time by up to P2.50 per liter effective Tuesday, August 15.

Local oil companies have announced in separate advisories that the price of gasoline is up by P1.90 per liter, diesel is up by P1.50 per liter, and the kerosene is up by P2.50 per liter.

Last week, the fuel prices, particularly, gasoline went up by 50 centavos per liter, diesel rose by P4 per liter, and kerosene increased by P2.75 per liter.

The following are the fuel prices in some gasoline stations in Cebu City as of August 15:

Shell Gas Station (Jones Avenue corner Uytengsu St., Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P72.21

V-Power Gasoline – P73.45

Fuel Save Diesel – P68.81

V-Power Diesel – P76.26

Shell Mobility Midtown Mango

Fuel Save Diesel – P67.86

V-Power Diesel – P76.26

Fuel Save Gasoline – P71.25

V-Power Gasoline – P73.77

V-Power Racing – P75.77

Caltex Gas Station (Juana Osmeña Street)

Diesel – P67.40

Power Diesel – P71.94

Silver – P70.63

Platinum – P72.14

Petron Gas Station (Dionisio Jakosalem Street)

Diesel MAX – P64.70

XTRA Advance – P66.90

XCS – P67.80

Gaas – P76.82

Caltex Gas Station (M.J. Cuenco Street)

Diesel – P68.09

Power Diesel – P69.59

Silver – P68.60

Platinum – P69.50

Shell Gas Station (Duterte St., Banawa, Cebu City)

Fuel Save Gasoline – P68.85

V-Power Gasoline – P72.15

Fuel Save Diesel – P67.36

V-Power Diesel – P75.26

