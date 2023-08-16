Rama: 6,000 Cebu City Hall employees to lose jobs before 2025

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is “serious” on having only 3,000 employees in the Cebu City Hall before 2025.

Rama made this announcement during the flag ceremony on Monday, August 14, at the Plaza Sugbo grounds.

“There are many ways. Suzanne (Ardosa) will have a comprehensive [plan] under DMDP (Department of Manpower Development and Placement,” he said.

He also instructed Ardosa, the DMDP head, to connect with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to bring the city’s business permit as well as the building permit.

Henry Tomalabcad, officer-in-charge of the Human Resource and Development confirmed that there are 1,300 regular employees, 3,300 casual employees, and over 5,000 job orders.

In total, there are over 9,000 employees in the city hall as of this year.

This means that there will be around 6,000 employees who will lose their jobs by 2024.

Top heavy

Meanwhile, Rama said there were about 4,000-5,000 employees when he became a mayor in 2010.

He added that according to the Labor Management Human Resource Office, the city is either “top heavy” or “overweight.”

Moreover, he told employees who were listening during the flag ceremony not to be sad about it.

“Pero preparar gyud mo. You do your own examination. Simple kaayo na nga process,” he said.

(But be prepared. You do your own examination. It’s a very simple process.)

The following criteria that the employees should consider are: educational attainment, years of service in the city hall, field of expertise, and health condition.

Last year, it can be recalled that Rama wanted a “substantially reduced human force” to promote efficiency in the performance of the respective duties and functions of those who will remain at City Hall.

/bmjo

