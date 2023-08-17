Improving Labangon ES: Visayan Electric and Aboitiz Foundation Unite for Brigada Eskwela

Visayan Electric, in collaboration with the Aboitiz Foundation, played an active role in this year’s Brigada Eskwela at Labangon Elementary School, showcasing their commitment to community and education.

Daghan kaayo ta’g angay ayohon sa eskwelahan pero tungod sa mga donasyon sa Visayan Electric, apil na ang building, rewiring, E-learning Hub, ug ang mga materyales karon, atong mapalambo ug samot ang Labangon Elementary School. Christian Dela Peña Principal of Labangon ES

On August 12, over 100 Visayan Electric employees joined forces with Labangon ES faculty members as volunteers. Together, they embarked on a mission to refurbish and elevate classrooms and school infrastructure, ensuring everything is in great condition for the opening of classes on August 28.

Quennie Bronce, the Head of Reputation Enhancement at Visayan Electric, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the selfless volunteers who devoted their weekend to uplift the learning environment for students. Their dedication translated into tangible improvements in classrooms and facilities for the upcoming academic year.

Christian Dela Peña, the Principal of Labangon ES, also extended his sincere appreciation to Visayan Electric and the Aboitiz Foundation for their generous support.

“Daghan kaayo ta’g angay ayohon sa eskwelahan pero tungod sa mga donasyon sa Visayan Electric, apil na ang building, rewiring, E-learning Hub, ug ang mga materyales karon, atong mapalambo ug samot ang Labangon Elementary School,” he said.

While this year’s Brigada Eskwela marks Visayan Electric’s first company-wide participation since the pandemic’s onset, this is not the first time that Visayan Electric conducted CSR programs in Labangon ES. In previous years, the school has benefited from Visayan Electric’s rewiring program and the establishment of the e-Learning Hub.

Additionally, the construction of a school building by Visayan Electric has left a lasting positive mark on the institution.

This year’s theme which is Bayanihan Para sa Matatag na Paaralan, has long been embodied by Visayan Electric through its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives geared towards the education sector. Aside from the Brigada Eskwela program, Visayan Electric also has School Rewiring Programs and Scholarship Programs, all of which underscore the company’s commitment to their community’s well-being and the betterment of education.

Visayan Electric is the second largest electric utility in the Philippines. It serves the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga and four municipalities of the greater part of Metro Cebu — Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla and San Fernando.

