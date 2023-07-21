Visayan Electric, Vivant Foundation Inc. successfully rewire 13 public schools in its franchise area

The same sentiments were echoed by DepEd School Division Administrative Officer V of Cebu Province, Jeremy C. Dinampo. “This rewiring project will illuminate the path to where our learners are going – to the future,” he said.

Over its 10-year run, Visayan Electric has rewired a total of 5,275 classrooms and facilities, 5002 with Aboitiz Foundation Inc. and 273 with Vivant Foundation Inc.

Included in this year’s beneficiaries of the project are: San Roque ES (Liloan); Lanipga ES (Consolacion); Panoypoy ES (Consolacion); Panas ES (Consolacion); Tingub ES (Mandaue City); Ilaya ES (San Fernando); Uling ES (City of Naga); Pangdan ES (City of Naga); Cadulawan IS (Minglanilla); Tungkil NHS (Minglanilla); Manipis ES (Talisay City); Tapul ES (Talisay City); and Busay NHS (Cebu City).

Cadulawan Integrated School teacher, Marie Ann L. Sebial, shared “If not for VECO and Vivant Foundation, the schools would have still experienced hazardous electrical concerns since most of us are now leaning on using televisions for educational discussions,” she said.

Panoypoy Elementary School Principal, Adele C. Espinosa, also expressed gratitude to the benefactors. “I think I speak not just for my school but for all the schools who benefited from this project, that we are thankful for this blessing that we have received from Visayan Electric and Vivant foundation,” she said.

The Rewiring Project is just one of the various CSR projects of Visayan Electric aimed towards the education sector. The distribution firm takes pride in its vast CSR initiatives geared towards the different sectors of the society, including education, livelihood, and the environment.