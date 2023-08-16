Man in Australia sentenced for mailing feces, urine to Hollywood stars

SYDNEY, Australia—A man in Australia who sent his feces and urine to Hollywood actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Jared Leto was sentenced on Wednesday to a two-year good-behavior bond.

Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices around the state of Western Australia in February, a court in the town of Broome heard, and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker.

Public broadcaster ABC said Grey, who identifies as male, had placed his feces and urine inside 23 postal satchels, sent to the recipients as “valentine confectionary (sic).”

The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges of using a postal service to menace, harass or cause offense, the court said.

Grey was born in the Philippines before moving to the United States and then Australia, ABC reported.

According to local media, Grey’s defense lawyer said he had not intended to harass the actors but instead wanted to share his “passion for the environment.”

A psychiatric report shared in court also showed Grey had a mental health condition that affected his impulse control, local media said.

Magistrate Deen Potter said Grey’s actions had a “significant impact” on postal operations, according to ABC. /ra

RELATED STORIES:

Cult leader whose followers ate his feces, urine arrested in Thailand

Young man arrested for dumping feces on people in university grounds

‘Cult leader’, who disrupted Mass in Barili church, nabbed, detained

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP