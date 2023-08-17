Cebu Daily Newscast: Father gets 14 years in jail for killing autistic twin sons

Listen to Cebu Daily Newscast and get the latest stories in and around Cebu.

Here’s what you need to know on Thursday, August 17.

The man who killed his twins in 2022 in Singapore was sentenced to 14 years in jail after he admitted to strangling the boys and submerging their faces in a canal to ensure that they were really dead.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 50, believed that killing his 11-year-old sons, who were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, would take away his wife’s burdens.

He also feared that no one would take care of the boys – Aston Yap Kai Shern and Ethan Yap E Chern – after he and his wife would die, and was worried that the twins would be bullied by others.

The Lapu-Lapu City government has already invited President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to attend the groundbreaking of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway on September 8, 2023.

The 24.8 billion peso Skyway project is the first in Visayas and Mindanao that would be constructed under a private-public partnership scheme.

The 12-kilometer expressway will be initiated by the LLEX Corporation, a consortium between Premium Megastructure Inc., MTD Philippines, and Ulticon Builders Inc.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that they were still waiting for the response of their invite from the Office of the President.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said he was serious about having only 3,000 employees in the Cebu City Hall before 2025.

Rama made this announcement during the flag ceremony on Monday, August 14, at the Plaza Sugbo grounds.

Henry Tomalabcad, officer-in-charge of the Human Resources and Development, confirmed that there are 1,300 regular employees, 3,300 casual employees, and over 5,000 job order workers in Cebu City.

In total, there are over 9,000 employees in the city hall as of this year. This means that there will be around 6,000 employees who will lose their jobs by 2024.

Daghan ang nakurat ug naluoy sa nahitabo sa kinabuhi ug career sa kanhi brodkaster ug news anchor nga si Jay Sonza.

Human nga nabalita nga gidakop ug napriso karon si Jay sa Quezon City Jail, nagsagol nga kasubo ug kaluoy ang gibati sa mga netizens.

Apan duna po’y mga netizens nga nagkanayon nga karma na kuno ang nahitabo ni Jay Sonza tungod sa mga gibuhat niya kaniadto, ilabi na sa pagapil-apil ug pagpanghilabot niini sa mga init nga isyu sa showbiz ug politika.

Usa sa mga nakuratan sa dihang gibandera na ang balita nga gidakop si Jay tungod sa kasong estafa ug syndicated illegal recruitment, mao ang talent manager ug kanhi online host nga si Manay Lolit Solis.

