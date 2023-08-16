Lapu-Lapu Expressway to break ground on Sept. 8; President Marcos invited to event

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City government has already invited President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to attend the groundbreaking of the Lapu-Lapu Expressway (LLEX) on September 8, 2023.

The P24.8 billion Skyway project is the first in Visayas and Mindanao that would be constructed under a private-public partnership scheme.

Lapu-Lapu Expressway

The 12 kilometers expressway will be initiated by the LLEX Corporation, a consortium between Premium Megastructure Inc. (PMI), MTD Philippines, and Ulticon Builders Inc.

“Well, ang atoang (our) implementation sa (of the) groundbreaking, this will be scheduled next month on September 8. We’ve already sent a communication to the Office of the President or President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to grace this groundbreaking,” Chan said.

Chan said that they are still waiting for the response from the Office of the President.

4-lane skyway

The 4-lane skyway will connect the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) which ends in Barangay Gabi, Cordova to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City.

The project, Chan said, will also be beneficial to residents in Barangay Pajac, Buaya, Bankal, Ibo, and Pusok, and other neighboring barangays, since they can have access to the Skyway.

“Magsanga man na siya kay dili man ang expressway, dili man ingon all the way na siya paingon sa airport. There are roads nga motipas pod siya sa lain para mo-cater sa mga areas sa resorts ug residences,” he added.

(This will branch out because that is not the expressway, it is not all the way to the airport. There are roads that will branch out to cater to areas of resorts and residences.)

Lapu-Lapu Expressway is a PPP

However, the city will not spend anything on it because it is contracted through a PPP (Public-Private Partnership), and the city will have a share of its toll fees.

Based on the contract, in the first 15 years of its operation, the city will have a share of 1 percent of its gross toll; 1.5 percent share in 16-25 years; 2 percent share in 26-35 years; and 2.5 percent share during the extended period.

LLEX Corp.

The Skyway will be operated by LLEX Corp. for 35 years, but it can be renewed for another 15 years.

Aside from its share from toll fees, the City will also have shares from commercial spaces along the highway getting a 40 percent gross share of these commercial spaces.

