Awra Briguela faces more charges after Makati bar brawl

Three more charges were filed Wednesday, Aug. 16, against Awra Briguela by complainant Mark Christian Ravana following their bar brawl incident in Makati last June.

Briguela—whose real name is McNeal Briguela and who uses the pronoun she and her—is facing additional complaints of light threats, grave coercion and violation of the Safe Spaces Act, or the “Bawal Bastos” law, which were filed by Ravana and his legal counsel at the Makati Prosecutor’s Office.

Briguela was earlier charged with physical injuries, alarm and scandal, disobedience to authority and direct assault in June.

“Ang hirap po matanggap na nangyari po ito kasi isa lang po akong tahimik na normal na tao,” Ravana said, as seen in an interview on “24 Oras” also on Wednesday. (It’s hard to accept that this happened to me because I’m just a quiet and a normal guy.)

He also claimed that Briguela’s camp has not reached out to him until now.

Ravana’s lawyer further stressed that they believe they have a “very strong case” against Briguela because the “CCTVs are very clear.”

Briguela was arrested by the Makati Police last June 29 after a fistfight with the group of Ravana outside the Bolt Hole Bar in Poblacion, Makati. The actress was released July 1 after posting bail amounting to P6,000. /ra

