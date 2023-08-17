Batch 2003 claims 3rd straight win in SHAABAA Season 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Division B’s defending champions, the Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003 torched Gateway Motors-Batch 2007, 81-55, in the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 held at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City, on Wednesday evening, August 16, 2023.

Batch 2003 stretched its winning streak to three games after clinching another victory on Wednesday evening.

Barnett Moncrief Rogado unleashed his dominance on the painted area after tallying 22 points with 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks to lead Batch 2003.

Daryle Tan also had a double-double game of 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to aid Rogado, while John Lery Chik added 12 markers.

Batch 2007’s Karl Antonius de Pio had a double-double outing of 16 points and 15 rebounds in their losing efforts. Karl Andrew Gajudo had 13, while Ralph Christian Senining chipped in 11 points in their defeat.

In the other Division B game, Bigatin Trading-Batch 2008 edged Crossfit-Subtero-Batch 2006, 69-46.

Elmer Mikey Cabahug unloaded a double-double game of 20 points and 11 boards to go with five assists, and three steals for Batch 2008.

Ivan Anthony Espinosa scored 21 points for the winning squad.

Batch 2006’s Frank Dinsay had 10 points and 10 rebounds in their loss, while Raymond Besinio had nine points.

Meanwhile, Efficascent Boost-BRC-Batch 2010 defeated Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011, 88-66.

Jasper Diaz was two rebounds away from grabbing a double-double game. He scored 20 points with eight rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

His teammates Joseph Zozobrado and Gabe Branzauela each scored 19 points, while Dellbert Tan had 13 markers.

Bradley Bacaltos and Bernard Chioson each had a double-double game for Batch 2011, but it wasn’t enough to put them on the winning side.

Bacaltos had 17 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists, while Chioson logged 15 markers, 16 boards, five assists, and two steals. Their teammate Franz Pacheco scored 16.

Lastly, Flashket Grocery Delivery App-Batch 2009 beats Batch Insular Square-2005, 83-74.

Joseph Ian Roma led Batch 2009 with 25 points, eight boards, and seven assists, while teammate Niel Benedicto had 22 points and 16 rebounds.

Jaffeth Ralph Quinanola and Kylle Edwin Valmoria added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Elddie Cabahug spoiled his 32-point outing for Batch 2005, so as Kris Villamor’s 19 points and Aaron Uy’s 10.

