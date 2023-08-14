SHAABAA 26: Diputado erupts for 64 points in Batch 2012’s runaway victory against Batch 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another scoring record highlighted last Sunday’s Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

This was after former professional cager and crafty guard Adven Jess Diputado tallied a staggering 64 points and 10 rebounds to lead Division C’s defending champions, the Heritage Supreme Land Developer-Batch 2012, in defeating Batch 2022, 110-98.

Diputado eclipsed Batch 2022’s Uriel Avila, who scored the season-high 55-point game last July 23.

Batch 2012 led as many as 22 points, 83-61, enroute to claiming their lopsided win against Batch 2022.

Diputado’s teammate Julius Salvador Cadavis scored 14 points with 8 rebounds, while Maverick Fitz Suarez and Aaron Baldwin Sing each contributed 10 points.

Despite the loss, Avila scored a double-double game of 46 points, 14 rebounds, 6 steals, 2 assists, and 1 block. Aldrich Etienne Alvez added 23 points, and Rey Tristan Fuentes had 17 markers in their losing efforts.

Co displays old form

Another pro cager, Joel Co, displayed his old form by leading Yangtze Cooling Ice Systems-Batch 1992, beating SENTRAL Bar & Lounge-Batch 2002, 72-62, in Division A.

Co, a former Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) cager, erupted for a double-double game of 32 points, 20 boards, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Erickson Ong also had a double-double outing of 13 points and 20 rebounds to aid Co.

Batch 2002’s Edmund Gaisano had 20 points, Pocholo Lao added 13, and Dexter Dimaano had 10 points in their defeat.

Another big night for Senining

Also stealing the spotlight last Sunday was Nest Workspaces-Batch 2013’s Rendell Senining, who dropped 38 points and 14 rebounds to rout Batch 2015, 104-76.

Senining, also a professional cager, paired his impressive double-double game with five steals, two assists, and one block.

His teammate Emman Malazarte scored 18, while Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw and Matthew Louis Mina added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Batch 2013 led as many as 31 points, 104-73, and maintained the huge lead all the way to the final buzzer.

Batch 2015’s Joseph Mayol and Irvin Dumol tallied 21 and 20 points respectively, and Anton Araw-Araw made 12 points, but these were all in vain with their loss to Batch 2013.

Other results

In the other games, Division B’s defending champions, the Cebu Landmasters-Batch 2003, overwhelmed Bigatin Trading-Batch 2008, 98-52.

Also, Crossfit-Subtero-Batch 2006 narrowly edged Flashket Grocery Delivery App-Batch 2009, 58-53, in Division B.

Joining them on the winning side was ’04 The Win-Batch 2004, which defeated Efficascent Boost-BRC-Batch 2010, 67-55.

On the other hand, Bayfront Hotel-Batch 1990/1997 grabbed a lopsided win against Kima Glass Supply Co. Inc.-Batch 1998, 96-34, in Division A.

Lastly, Speed Demon Vivant-Batch 1994/1995/1996 upset Division A’s defending champions, the Core Pacific Money Exchange-Batch 2000, 67-62.

