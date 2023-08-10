SHAABAA Season 26: Harley Davidson-2014 bounces back with dominant win vs Batch 2020

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four dominating wins highlighted Wednesday evening’s Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 26 hoop wars held at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City.

Among those who had the most dominant win was Harley Davidson-2014 which demolished Batch 2020, 91-58, to bounce back from their loss against Nest Workspace-Batch 2013 last July 27.

Leading the team’s dominant win was Lucky Ecarma who put on a double-double game of 16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks.

Popoy Navarro added 16 markers while Gio Laguyo had 15 points. Jair Edrei Igna chipped in 11 points for Batch 2014.

Zeke Swayze Himaya and Mitch Ivan Almodal scored 17 and 15 points, respectively in Batch 2020’s losing efforts.

Batch 2014 led throughout the game and led by as much as 40 points, 89-49, in the final period.

In the other Division C game, Batch 2013 clinched back-to-back wins after beating Batch 2021, 92-73. Last Sunday, they also won against Batch 2022, in another lopsided victory, 103-67.

In their win Wednesday night, Batch 2013’s combo guard Rendell Senining unloaded a 31-point outing. He paired it with four assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Emman Malazarte contributed 18 points while Arc Gabriel Araw-Araw and Fletcher Galvez both scored 11 points for Batch 2013.

Meanwhile, Batch 2021’s Rey Marcus Fuentes IV spoiled his 20-point game in their defeat, so as Tracy Carl Dadang’s double-double game of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Martin Patrick Dumon and Walter Franz Yu scored 11 and 10 points, respectively for Batch 2021.

Batch 2013 led as many as 22 points, 64-86, en-route to clinching their big win.

In Division B, Benedicto College’s athletic director Bernard Chioson tallied a double-double game of 19 points and 12 rebounds as Puresteel Manufacturing Corporation-Batch 2011 routed Gateway Motors-Batch 2007, 76-57.

Chioson paired his double-double numbers with two assists and four steals while teammates Bradley Bacaltos added 12 points and Karlo Sibi with 10 points.

Batch 2007’s Karl Antonius De Pio also had a double-double game of 18 points and 16 boards in their losing efforts while teammate Benjamin Joseph Akol had 14 points.

Batch 2011 led as many as 27 points, 73-46, in the final period to seal their lopsided win.

Lastly, Efficascent Boost-BRC-Batch 2010 defeated Insular Square-Batch 2005, 80-63, behind Gabe Branzuela’s 21-point game.

Aiding Branzuela on the floor were Jasper Diaz who had a double-double game of 15 points and 14 rebounds and Justin Dela Cruz who also had a double-double game of 13 points and 13 boards.

Batch 2005’s Syvert Tan and Antonio Datan each had a double-double game in their defeat. Tan had 15 points and 13 boards, while Datan had 13 points and 13 boards, but weren’t enough to give their team the win.

Batch 2010 led as many as 31 points, 57-26, and maintained their huge lead until the final buzzer.

/dcb

