AQR’s Eldo Cortes: Pitting Gabunilas vs Fajardo in OPBF was a needed ‘risk’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — ARQ Boxing Stable’s chief trainer Eldo Cortes explained why they decided to risk pitting their boxer, John Paul Gabunilas, against the more seasoned and favored Miel Fajardo for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) light flyweight title that happened last August 15, 2023, at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City.

It was in response to the social media post of international boxing judge Edward Ligas on August 16, 2023.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Ligas said that Gabunilas had a brighter chance to make it to the Top 10 of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) light flyweight division if he defended his WBO Asia Pacific Youth title.

Gabunilas, according to Ligas’s post, wouldn’t just make it to the Top 10 but could also possibly fight for a world title next year if his camp didn’t risk fighting for the vacant OPBF light flyweight title.

However, Gabunilas’s camp had already decided to face a more seasoned and heavily-favored opponent in Fajardo.

Gabunilas was ranked No. 2 in the OPBF light flyweight division, while Fajardo was the top contender for the title.

Fajardo didn’t disappoint as he scored a first-round technical knockout against Gabunilas to capture the vacant OPBF title in the main event of “Engkwentro 11: Prospects Collide” held at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on Tuesday evening.

In his post, Ligas said that Gabunilas was ranked No. 14 in the WBO’s light flyweight division compared to his ranking in the WBC, which was at No. 32.

He stated in his post that Gabunilas would earn nothing if he fought for the OPBF title since he was ranked at No. 32 in the WBC compared to being ranked No. 14 in the WBO.

However, Cortes explained that Gabunilas and Fajardo’s paths would eventually cross since both boxers are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the OPBF.

Thus, they took the chance to fight a top-caliber opponent in Fajardo.

“Kana man gud nga OPBF belt kami gi offeran ni boss JC Mananquil kontra ni Canoy (Joey) unya nibalibad sila kay gamay sila ikontra ni John Paul, mao ilahang gi vacant ang title,” Cortes told CDN Digital.

“So, kami maoy ni promote sa OPBF title fight ug priority namo si Fajardo. Duha among pilian si Fajardo ug si Giemel Magramo. Layo man sa ratings si Magramo, No. 8 siya, si Fajardo ang No. 2,” he added.

Cortes added that they don’t have any problems with who they’re pitting their boxers against. It was just unfortunate that Fajardo landed the killing blows first.

“Wala man ni problema kinsa ikontra namo, naunhan ra mi, ug wala mi nakagawas sa among game plan. Ana man gyud na ang boxing, after ana expect naka daghan negativity. Pero, ug kami sad nakauna hilak sad sila. Swerte ron nila, pero puhon ma realize ra nila ang talent ni John Paul (Gabunilas),” Cortes said.

