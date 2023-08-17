300 board exam passers receive P5,000 from Lapu-Lapu City Hall

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Board exam passers in Lapu-Lapu City received cash incentives of P5, 000 from the city government on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

Oponganons who topped the licensure exams received more.

Cash incentives amounting to P100, 000 will go to the Oponganon who will top the licensure examinations while P50, 000 will go to those who will make it to the Top 2 to Top 7 spots.

Oponganons who will occupy the Top 8 to Top 10 spots will get P30, 000 each.

The distribution of the cash incentives led by Mayor Junard Chan was held at the lobby of the Lapu-Lapu City Hall on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

City Ordinance 14-095-2017 and Resolution 14-2138-2017 authorizes the distribution of cash incentives to board exam passers.

The two legislations were passed to encourage Oponganons to study hard and pass the board exams.

“Ayaw mo ug hunong sa pag-eskwala. Ayaw mo paghunong sa pagtuon, paningkamot kay mao ra nay yawi sa kalamposan sa maayo nga kaugmaon,” Chan said.

Chan said recipients may use the cash incentive to support themselves while they continue to hunt for jobs, process their requirements and other documents.

“Sa kanunay anaa mi sa inyong kiliran nga mosuporta, motabang ug mohatag ug insentibo para sa mga Oponganon nga deserving nga naghatag ug pasidungog ug garbo sa atong dakbayan,” he added.

